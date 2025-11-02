Where to watch Besiktas vs Fenerbahce live in the USA: 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig

Besiktas and Fenerbahce will square off in a Matchday 11 showdown of the 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig. Here you can find out all the match details, such as the kickoff times, and broadcast options for TV and streaming platforms in the United States.

[Watch Besiktas vs Fenerbahce online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Turkish Super Lig pauses for one of its most intense rivalries as Fenerbahce and Besiktas collide in a new edition of the Istanbul derby. Fenerbahce enter the matchup sitting third in the table with 22 points, seven behind leaders Galatasaray, and a win would narrow that gap to four.

Besiktas, sitting fifth with 17 points after an uneven stretch, is desperate for a statement victory that could ignite their campaign and bring pride to their supporters in one of Turkey’s most passionate showdowns.

When will the Besiktas vs Fenerbahce match be played?

Besiktas will play against Fenerbahce for the 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig Matchday 11 this Sunday, November 2. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Vaclav Cerny of Besiktas – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Besiktas vs Fenerbahce: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Besiktas vs Fenerbahce in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig clash between Besiktas and Fenerbahce live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Fans can also tune in through Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.