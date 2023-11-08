The 2023-2024 UEFA Europa League continues with the game between Ajax and Brighton. This Group B match is decisive for both clubs, as they aspire to keep their chances of advancing alive.
[Watch Ajax vs Brighton online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Ajax is on the cusp of a do-or-die situation as they strive to progress to the next round. The Dutch team has accumulated just two points thus far in the 2023-24 Europa League. However, securing a victory against Brighton would reignite their prospects for earning a spot in the next phase.
In contrast, Brighton, the English side, has managed to secure four points, placing them behind Marseille and AEK Athens in Group B. While a victory would be the ideal outcome, earning at least one point on the road is imperative to maintain their hopes of advancing in the tournament.
Ajax vs Brighton: Kick-Off Time
Ajax and Brighton play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Europa League on Thursday, November 9 at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. This match will be very interesting, as both clubs need a victory to keep their chances of advancing alive.
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM November 10
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
India: 11:45 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM November 10
Iran: 9:45 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 AM November 10
Kenya: 5:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM November 10
Mexico: 11:45 PM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM November 10
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM November 10
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM
Ajax vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 2
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
France: RMC Sport en direct
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Ireland: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, Virgin Media Two, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN, NOW TVSky Sport 255Sky Sport Calcio
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv NowSuper, Sport GOtv LaLiga
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Netherlands: ESPN 2, Veronica TV, Watch ESPN
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 9 Live, RTL+, Blue Sport
UAE: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UK: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, discovery+
United States: Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN.com