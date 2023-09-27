Orlando City DP Facundo Torres is on the radar of a Dutch giant, according to Fabrizio Romano the 23-year-old Uruguay international is being scouted by Ajax. Torres has had European interest since his arrival to Major League Soccer in 2022 from Peñarol.

Torres has also found a place on the Uruguayan national team under the last three coaches and has been a second half option as of late for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. The speedy winger had interest from Arsenal last season, but things did not continue to progress.

Now according to Fabrizio Romano, the “Uruguayan talent in the list among the players appreciated by scouting, now waiting to clarify internal positions to decide next steps.”

Stats on Facundo Torres

Facundo Torres has been with Orlando City since 2022 and has played 60 games with 21 goals and 14 assists, with The Lions, Torres was one of the key figures of their US Open Cup in 2022.

Before that he had played with Peñarol in Uruguay where he won a Uruguayan championship and played 51 games and scored 10 goals for the legendary club.

On the Uruguayan national team, Torres was a youth national team player before earning 14 caps and scoring his only international goal against Cuba for the senior side. Torres was a part of Uruguay’s ill-fated 2022 World Cup although he did not play a single minute.