On July 7, Ajax published an official statement confirming Edwin van der Sar had to be hospitalized after an incident while he was on vacation at an island in Croatia. It was an emergency episode as the former goalkeeper had to be transported by helicopter to the nearby city of Split.

“On Friday (July 7), Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition. Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

Now, more than a week after the incident, there seem to be good news about the director general of Ajax and a beloved player for Manchester United, Fulham an Juventus.

Edwin van der Sar is out of danger after incident in Croatia

This Saturday, Ajax released a medical update about Edwin van der Sar on behalf of his wife Annemarie. The most important development is that his life is out of danger.

“Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital. His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and communicative.”

Though Edwin van der Sar’s health is improving, the family admitted there’s still a long way to full recovery. However, only one week after the incident, the soccer world has received this statement as great news.

“The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the University Hospital of Split for their great care during the last week. Edwin has to remain in the intensive care unit where he will be investigated further, and the family fervently hope he can focus on his recovery afterwards.”

Last May, Edwin van der Sar confirmed his resignation as Ajax’s director general after a very disappointing season. However, the club asked him to remain on charge until August to find a successor with a proper transition.