Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Europa League has a fantastic matchup to open the competition. It involves Ajax facing Olympique Marseille at Johan Cruyff Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Ajax vs Olympique Marseille online in the US on Paramount+]
Ajax are part of a group with multiple teams with the ability to win the group, so they shouldn’t waste the chance to start at home. Their league performance has been perfect thus far with four consecutive victories.
Olympique Marseille have had a good commencement for the season despite not winning a lot of matches. They have only secured two victories in their league, but they third-place ranking is largely attributed to being one of the few teams that haven’t lost a matchup yet.
Ajax vs Olympique Marseille: Kick-Off Time
Ajax will confront Olympique Marseille at Johan Cruyff Arena on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Europa League this Thursday, September 21.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 22)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 22)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (September 22)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 22)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 22)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (September 22)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 22)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Ajax vs Olympique Marseille in your country
Argentina: ESPN Play Sur,ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Molotov, Canal+ France, W9, 6play, Free
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Premium
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Netherlands: Veronica TV, ESPN 2, Watch ESPN
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Blue Sport, W9 Suisse, Blue Sport 4 Live
UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
UK: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4, discovery+
United States: Paramount+, ViX