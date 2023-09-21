Ajax vs Olympique Marseille: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Europa League in your country

Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Europa League has a fantastic matchup to open the competition. It involves Ajax facing Olympique Marseille at Johan Cruyff Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Ajax are part of a group with multiple teams with the ability to win the group, so they shouldn’t waste the chance to start at home. Their league performance has been perfect thus far with four consecutive victories.

Olympique Marseille have had a good commencement for the season despite not winning a lot of matches. They have only secured two victories in their league, but they third-place ranking is largely attributed to being one of the few teams that haven’t lost a matchup yet.

Ajax vs Olympique Marseille: Kick-Off Time

Ajax will confront Olympique Marseille at Johan Cruyff Arena on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Europa League this Thursday, September 21.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 22)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 22)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (September 22)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 22)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 22)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (September 22)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 22)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Ajax vs Olympique Marseille in your country

Argentina: ESPN Play Sur,ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Molotov, Canal+ France, W9, 6play, Free

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Premium

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Netherlands: Veronica TV, ESPN 2, Watch ESPN

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Blue Sport, W9 Suisse, Blue Sport 4 Live

UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

UK: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4, discovery+

United States: Paramount+, ViX