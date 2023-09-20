Manchester United kicked off their 2023/24 UEFA Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich in Germany. Unfortunately, Andre Onana, the Premier League squad’s goalkeeper, had a tough game, making a terrible mistake during the first goal scored by their rivals.

Earlier this year, Manchester United decided that it was time to move on from David de Gea. In the search for a new keeper, the Red Devils found Andre Onana available, who had a remarkable time with Inter Milan.

Many fans had grown frustrated with David De Gea’s mistakes, and now it appears that Andre Onana is following a similar path. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has made several errors, and the team’s supporters are becoming increasingly upset with his performances.

Watch: Andre Onana fails ‘easy’ save during Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United

During the summer, Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s coach, asked the team’s front office to sign a new goalkeeper. With $40 million on the table, the Red Devils agreed to terms with Inter Milan to sign Andre Onana.

While Andre Onana had a remarkable career with Inter and Ajax, his tenure at Manchester United has not started on the best note. In just a few months with the English club, the Cameroonian goalkeeper has committed several costly mistakes, leading to goals and lost points for the team.

During the team’s debut in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season, Onana made another mistake. Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich’s winger, took a shot that didn’t have too much strength. However, the goalkeeper failed to make the save, allowing the German forward to score the first goal of the game.

Bayern Munich then scored the 2-0 through Serge Gnabry, but Rasmus Hojlund shortened distances with a goal in the second half. However, a handball gave the German club a penalty, and Harry Kane scored the partial 3-1 score.

The end of the game was very exciting for the fans. In the 88th minute, Casemiro scored to make it 3-2, but four minutes later, Mathys Tel put Bayern Munich ahead 4-2. Manchester United came close in the last minute, with another goal scored by the Brazilian midfielder, resulting in a final score of 4-3.