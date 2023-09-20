Thousands of fans once again showed up at the DRV PNK Stadium to watch Lionel Messi in action. However, they only got to see him in action for 36 minutes in Inter Miami‘s home game against Toronto FC.

In his first MLS appearance since the September international break, the Argentine star asked to be substituted out as he looked in discomfort. The extent of his injury is still uncertain, but many are already concerned. Only a few minutes before, Jordi Alba also left the field.

Messi rarely accepts to be replaced during a game, as he always wants to play as much as he can. Therefore, the fact that he asked to be pulled out could be very telling, but we’ll have to wait.

What happens to Lionel Messi?

Argentine national team reporter Gaston Edul of TyC Sports explained that Messi has been suffering muscle discomfort, which is why he avoided to take part in previous games. Besides, Edul adds that this time Messi asked to be subbed off “earlier than planned.“

Gerardo Martino told Apple TV during the halftime that both Messi and Alba will be assessed in the coming days.

We have to keep in mind that Messi had already asked to be replaced in the final minutes of Argentina’s win over Ecuador in the first round of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Besides, he missed La Albiceleste’s road victory against Bolivia before returning to the US.

Additionally, the 7x Ballon d’Or winner didn’t even travel for the Atlanta United fixture when he was already back in Miami. Previously, Messi practically had no time to rest as he played 11 games for the Herons in less than two months.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has so far scored 11 goals in 12 appearances for Inter Miami.

Most of those goals were crucial to win the Leagues Cup, but he also found the net in Major League Soccer fixtures.