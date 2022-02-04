Al Ahly will face Monterrey for the second phase of the Club World Cup this Saturday, February 5, at the Al Nahyan Stadium. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Al Ahly and Monterrey will face each other for the second phase of the Club World Cup at the Al Nahyan Stadium this Saturday, February 5 at 11:30 AM (ET). Here you will find everything you need to know about this CWC game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Monterrey will play the second phase of this Club World Cup due to being the champion of the Concacaf Champions League. Currently, the Rayados are in the eighth position of the Liga MX standings with 5 points in three games played. It may not be the best moment of the Mexican team, however, it is the favorite in this game.

Al Ahly, on the other hand, are at the top of the Egyptian league standings. They qualified for this 2022 Club World Cup after winning the CAF Champions League and it will be their seventh participation in the tournament that faces the champions of each Conference. Until now, they have never been able to overcome the semifinal (they played 3 times this instance), so they will be seeking that achievement for the first time in their history.

Al Ahly vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Al-Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Al Ahly vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Al Ahly vs Monterrey: Storylines

As they are two teams from very different leagues, in which it would be rare for there to be a match, it would not be strange for many fans to think that there has been no game between these two teams. However, in history there have been two, both for the Club World Cup in the 2012 and 2013 editions. On both occasions, Monterrey won 2-0 and 5-1 respectively.

How to watch or live stream Al Ahly vs Monterrey in the US

This game for the second phase of the Club World Cup between Al Ahly and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App.

Al Ahly vs Monterrey: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: unsurprisingly Monterrey are the favorite with -275 odds, while Al Ahly have +650. A draw would finish in a +400 payout.

Caliente Monterrey -275 Tie +400 Al Ahly +650

*Odds via Caliente