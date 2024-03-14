Al Alhi vs Al Nassr: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 15, 2024

Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo will visit Al Alhi with no margin of error on Matchday 24 of the Saudi Pro League. The game is scheduled for Friday, March 15th at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Al Nassr are living their most complicated moment of the season. A few days ago, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League by Al Ain. Furthermore, CR7 and his teammates are 12 points behind Al Hilal in the race for the league title.

On the other side, Al Ahli are currently in third place of the standings and they could put themselves just three points away of Al Nassr with a win. By the way, Al Ahli have one of the best defenses in the tournament with only 24 received goals.

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (Saturday)

Canada: 3 PM (ET)

France: 8 PM

Germany: 8 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 3 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 7 PM

Italy: 8 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 1 PM

Netherlands: 8 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Portugal: 7 PM

South Africa: 9 PM

Spain: 8 PM

UAE: 11 PM

UK: 7 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

How to Watch Al Ahli vs Al Nassr in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Shahid

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DF1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Shahid

Ireland: Shahid

Italy: DAZN Italia, LA7d

Malaysia: Shahid

Mexico: Shahid

Netherlands: Shahid

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Portugal: Sport TV2

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes Sports Life

Spain: Shahid

UAE: Shahid

UK: DAZN

United States: Fubo (7-day free-trial), Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com