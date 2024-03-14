Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo will visit Al Alhi with no margin of error on Matchday 24 of the Saudi Pro League. The game is scheduled for Friday, March 15th at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.
[Watch Al Ahli vs Al Nassr online FREE in the US on Fubo]
Al Nassr are living their most complicated moment of the season. A few days ago, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League by Al Ain. Furthermore, CR7 and his teammates are 12 points behind Al Hilal in the race for the league title.
On the other side, Al Ahli are currently in third place of the standings and they could put themselves just three points away of Al Nassr with a win. By the way, Al Ahli have one of the best defenses in the tournament with only 24 received goals.
Al Ahli vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (Saturday)
Canada: 3 PM (ET)
France: 8 PM
Germany: 8 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Saturday)
Indonesia: 3 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 7 PM
Italy: 8 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 1 PM
Netherlands: 8 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Portugal: 7 PM
South Africa: 9 PM
Spain: 8 PM
UAE: 11 PM
UK: 7 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
How to Watch Al Ahli vs Al Nassr in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Shahid
Australia: 10 Play
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DF1
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: Shahid
Ireland: Shahid
Italy: DAZN Italia, LA7d
Malaysia: Shahid
Mexico: Shahid
Netherlands: Shahid
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Portugal: Sport TV2
South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes Sports Life
Spain: Shahid
UAE: Shahid
UK: DAZN
United States: Fubo (7-day free-trial), Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com
SURVEY Which team will win this match of the Saudi Pro League?
Which team will win this match of the Saudi Pro League?
ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE