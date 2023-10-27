Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League in your country

Al Feiha will play against Al Nassr this Saturday, October 28 for the Matchday 11 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Al Nassr remain committed to their quest to reach the top of the standings and vie for the Saudi Pro League title. Nothing less is anticipated from a team that boasts players of the caliber of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane among its ranks. Currently, the CR7-led team has accumulated 22 points, which is 4 points behind the league leaders, Al Hilal.

Their upcoming opponents will be Al Feiha, who find themselves distanced from both the top positions and the threat of relegation. Nevertheless, they aspire to secure points that can enable them to aspire to more ambitious objectives than merely occupying a mid-table position.

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 1:00 AM (October 29)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 6:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV SONY TEN 2 HD SONY TEN 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN Germany, sportdigital LIVE

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Indonesia: SPOTV2

International: DAZN Shahid

Kenya: Azam Sports HD, Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Malaysia: SPOTV2

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Philippines: SPOTV2

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia

Singapore: SPOTV2

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Spain: brand.com

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Blue Sport, sportdigital LIVE, Blue Sport 4 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Sports