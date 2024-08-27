Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 2

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will visit Al Feiha in the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are set to face Al Feiha on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. This guide covers everything you need to know about the game, from the venue details to the different ways you can catch the action live, whether on TV or through streaming options in your country.

After a tough loss to Al Hilal in the 2024 Saudi Super Cup, Al Nassr found themselves in a challenging position. Eager to bounce back with a strong start in the Saudi Pro League, the team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, was left frustrated with a 1-1 draw despite Ronaldo finding the back of the net. The result leaves Al Nassr needing to quickly regroup if they hope to climb the standings.

Their next test comes against Al Feiha in Matchday 2, a team also looking to recover from a disappointing start. Al Feiha suffered a 1-0 defeat to Al Tawon in their opener and now face the daunting task of taking on Ronaldo and company. Despite the challenge, they will be determined to secure some points and prevent Al Nassr from gaining early momentum.

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (August 28)

Canada: 2:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (August 28)

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (August 28)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

USA: 2:00 PM (ET)

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: 10 Play

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: Shahid GOBX

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: DAZN UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports