Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 2

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will visit Al Feiha in the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC
© IMAGO / Power Sport ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are set to face Al Feiha on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. This guide covers everything you need to know about the game, from the venue details to the different ways you can catch the action live, whether on TV or through streaming options in your country.

[Watch Al Feiha vs Al Nassr live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

After a tough loss to Al Hilal in the 2024 Saudi Super Cup, Al Nassr found themselves in a challenging position. Eager to bounce back with a strong start in the Saudi Pro League, the team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, was left frustrated with a 1-1 draw despite Ronaldo finding the back of the net. The result leaves Al Nassr needing to quickly regroup if they hope to climb the standings.

Their next test comes against Al Feiha in Matchday 2, a team also looking to recover from a disappointing start. Al Feiha suffered a 1-0 defeat to Al Tawon in their opener and now face the daunting task of taking on Ronaldo and company. Despite the challenge, they will be determined to secure some points and prevent Al Nassr from gaining early momentum.

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (August 28)
Canada: 2:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (August 28)
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (August 28)
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
USA: 2:00 PM (ET)

Report: PSG star defender could move to Al Nassr to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: 10 Play
Canada: DAZN Canada
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: Shahid GOBX
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
UK: DAZN UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

