Al Hilal receive Al Ittifaq this Monday, August 28 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittifaq online FREE in the US on Fubo]
One of the most intriguing matchups of Matchday 4 is on the horizon. On one side, it will be a leading contender for the Saudi Pro League title, Al Hilal, boasting a flawless record having triumphed in their initial three matches, scoring 7 goals while conceding 2. Naturally, their ambition is to maintain their top position.
However, to achieve this, they must overcome a formidable adversary in Al Ittifaq, who, like them, remain unbeaten in the tournament with two wins and a draw. Al Ittifaq are determined to compete at the highest level, and nothing would bolster their cause more than securing a victory against a direct rival.
Al Hilal vs Al Ittifaq: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 4:00 AM (August 29)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (August 29)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (August 29)
Italy: 8:00 PM
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (August 29)
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Philippines: 2:00 AM (August 29)
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM (August 29)
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Al Hilal vs Al Ittifaq: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: 10 play
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
International: DAZN, Shahid
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Mexico: Aztec Sports Live
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: SSC
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport 6 Live, Blue Sport
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus.