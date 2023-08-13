Al Ittifaq will host Al-Nassr this Monday, August 14 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The new soccer season in Saudi Arabia has commenced, and there is a noticeable trend of growth in the league, evident from the caliber of players joining the teams. Among the early arrivals, the prominent figure of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, stands out. He holds a strong belief that this year, he can secure the title for his team, a feat he wasn’t able to achieve in the previous season.
In pursuit of this goal, Al-Nassr has engaged in several friendly matches against European teams. Now, their attention shifts towards their upcoming encounter with Al-Ittifaq. They, having secured the 7th position last season, are determined to elevate their performance this year and compete for a top spot in the league standings.
Al Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 4:00 AM (August 16)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (August 16)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (August 16)
Italy: 8:00 PM
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (August 16)
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Philippines: 2:00 AM (August 16)
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM (August 16)
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Al Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: 10 play
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Belgium: DAZN Belgium
Brazil: BandSports, GOAT Channel, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: DAZN
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: SPOTV
International: DAZN, Shahid
Italy: LA7
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life, Azam Sports HD
Malaysia: SPOTV
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Philippines: SPOTV
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Singapore: SPOTV
South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com