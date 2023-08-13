Al Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League in your country

Al Ittifaq will host Al-Nassr this Monday, August 14 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The new soccer season in Saudi Arabia has commenced, and there is a noticeable trend of growth in the league, evident from the caliber of players joining the teams. Among the early arrivals, the prominent figure of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, stands out. He holds a strong belief that this year, he can secure the title for his team, a feat he wasn’t able to achieve in the previous season.

In pursuit of this goal, Al-Nassr has engaged in several friendly matches against European teams. Now, their attention shifts towards their upcoming encounter with Al-Ittifaq. They, having secured the 7th position last season, are determined to elevate their performance this year and compete for a top spot in the league standings.

Al Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4:00 AM (August 16)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (August 16)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (August 16)

Italy: 8:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (August 16)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 2:00 AM (August 16)

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM (August 16)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Al Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10 play

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium

Brazil: BandSports, GOAT Channel, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: DAZN

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: SPOTV

International: DAZN, Shahid

Italy: LA7

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life, Azam Sports HD

Malaysia: SPOTV

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Philippines: SPOTV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Singapore: SPOTV

South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com