Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Saudi Pro League game on September 5, 2026

Al Ittihad host Al Nassr at Alinma Bank Stadium in a Saudi Pro League Matchweek 5 showdown. Cristiano Ronaldo's side have made a perfect start, while the hosts remain unbeaten. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Tournament Saudi Pro League Date Saturday, September 5, 2026 Time 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr in the USA

Al Ittihad vs. Al Nassr will be available in the United States on FOX Soccer Plus. The game can also be streamed through Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr for free?

Eligible viewers can watch Al Ittihad vs. Al Nassr for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The matchup will be available on the platform in the United States, with the streaming service carrying FOX Soccer Plus, the channel showing the game.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

This is already shaping up as one of the biggest games of Matchweek 5. Al Nassr are the only team in the Saudi Pro League with a perfect record after four matches, collecting 12 points from 12 and scoring 12 goals. Al Ittihad are also unbeaten, but their two wins and two draws have left them on eight points, four behind their visitors.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr during the Saudi Pro League match (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

The contrast in form is striking. Al Nassr opened the campaign with a 3-0 victory over Al Fateh, followed it with a 4-0 win at Al Riyadh, beat Al Ettifaq 3-2 and then edged Al Taawoun 2-1. Ange Postecoglou‘s team have scored in every league game and arrive in Jeddah with the chance to extend their perfect start to five victories.

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Al Ittihad have taken a more measured route to their eight points. Jens Wissing‘s team began with a 1-1 draw against Al Kholood, defeated Al Qadsiah 1-0, beat Al Hazem 3-2 and then drew 0-0 away at Al Fateh. They have conceded only three goals in four league matches, giving them the defensive platform needed to challenge Al Nassr’s explosive attack.

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Predicted Lineups

Al Ittihad (4-4-2): Predrag Rajkovic; Ahmed Al-Julaydan, Danilo Pereira, Hassan Kadesh, Faris Abdi; Houssem Aouar, Mamadou Lopy, Mukhtar Ali, Steven Bergwijn; Marwan Al-Sahafi, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Al Nassr (4-4-2): Nawaf Al-Aqeedi; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Salem Al-Najdi; Kingsley Coman, Angelo Gabriel, Samu Costa, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

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What time is the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match?

The Al Ittihad vs. Al Nassr match kicks off Saturday, September 5, at 2:00 PM ET in the United States. The Saudi Pro League and Al Ittihad’s official schedule list the game for 9:00 PM Saudi time at Alinma Bank Stadium in Jeddah.