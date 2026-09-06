Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Liga MX game on September 6, 2026

Cruz Azul host Santos Laguna at Estadio Banorte in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 Matchday 7 clash. La Maquina are looking to build momentum, while Santos are still searching for their first win. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna Tournament Liga MX Date Sunday, September 6, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, Univision Live Stream Fubo, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna in the USA

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna will be available to watch live in the United States on CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA and Univision.

For streaming, viewers will have several options, including Fubo, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX.

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Can I watch Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free-trial option for Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna. Its match page lists the event with a “$0 Today” offer and a “Try for free – cancel anytime” option for eligible subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Cruz Azul have a chance to turn their recent resurgence into a real run in the Apertura 2026. After three consecutive defeats, La Maquina responded with a 3-1 win over Necaxa, taking their record to three victories and three losses through six matches.

The result left them with nine points, and another win against Santos Laguna would allow them to keep pace with the teams fighting for the upper half of the standings.

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Nicolas Ibanezof and Jesus Orozco of Cruz Azul during the Torneo Apertura 2026 Liga MX (Source: Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images)

Santos arrive in a very different position. The Guerreros have collected only one point from their first six games and remain without a victory in the tournament. Their latest outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Tigres, but that result did little to change the bigger picture: Santos need points quickly to avoid losing further ground in the Apertura.

The recent history between the teams adds another layer to the matchup. Cruz Azul have won the last four meetings against Santos Laguna, including a 2-1 victory in Torreon in the Clausura 2026. A fifth straight win would extend La Maquina’s current dominance in the series, while Santos have the opportunity to end that streak at a particularly difficult moment in their season.

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Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Predicted Lineups

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Kevin Mier; Omar Campos, Jesus Orozco, Willer Ditta, Jeremy Marquez; Agustin Palavecino, Mateo Garcia; Bryan Gonzalez, Charly Rodriguez, Jose Paradela; Nicolas Ibanez.

Santos Laguna (4-3-1-2): Carlos Acevedo; Kevin Orona, Nicolas Sanchez, Franco Pardo, Mauricio Cuevas; Cristian Palacios, Diego Gonzalez, Jose Lopez; Fran Villalba; Ramiro Sordo, Ezequiel Bullaude.

What time is the Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna match?

The match kicks off on Sunday, September 6, at 7:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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