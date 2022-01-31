The FIFA Club World Cup 2021 gets underway when Al Jazira and AS Pirae face off in the opening game of the competition. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game in the US.

Al Jazira vs AS Pirae: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for 2021 FIFA Club World Cup

The wait will be over soon. The FIFA Club World Cup 2021 will kick off this week with the global glory up for grabs as Bayern Munich will be unable to defend their crown. The tournament will get started when Al Jazira take on AS Pirae in an exciting matchup. Here, find out the date and time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Al Jazira will be taking part in their second FIFA Club World Cup, becoming the first Emirati club to ever do so. The Abu Dhabi side will be representing the host federation after winning the 2020-21 UAE Pro League title.

On the other hand, AS Pirae's spot was originally given to Auckland City but the Australian side has ultimately stepped down from the tournament due to its country travel restrictions. Therefore, this is a huge opportunity for the Tahiti-based club to write history in the competition.

Al Jazira vs AS Pirae: Date

Al Jazira and AS Pirae will face each other in the inaugural game of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Al Jazira vs AS Pirae: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Al Jazira vs AS Pirae in FIFA Club World Cup 2021

The game to be played between Al Jazira and AS Pirae in the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, and FOX Deportes.