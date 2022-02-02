Guinea-Bissau and Pirae face each other on Thursday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in the First Round of the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Al Jazira will come against Pirae on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 First Round. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Club World Cup soccer game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their first overall meeting. Al Jazira Club of the United Arab Emirates and AS Pirae of Tahiti have never clashed before neither at the FIFA Club World Cup nor at any Club Friendlies.

The game will be played at 11:30 AM (ET) at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever.

Al Jazira vs Pirae: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Al Jazira vs Pirae: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Al Jazira vs Pirae: Storylines

Al Jazira will be the first Emirati club to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup for the second time. After winning the UAE Pro League title in 2020-21, the Abu Dhabi team will represent the host federation.

Meanwhile, Pirae's ticket at the Club World Cup, on the other hand, was originally assigned to Auckland City, but the Australian side have withdrawn from the competition owing to travel limitations inside the nation.

As a result, the Tahiti-based outfit will debut at the tournament. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will face Sudi team Al Hilal in the Second Round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Al Jazira vs Pirae in the U.S.

The 2021 FIFA Club World Cup game between Al Jazira and Pirae, to be played on Thursday, at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, will be broadcast on FuboTV in the United States. Other options include Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes.

Al Jazira vs Pirae: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Al Jazira vs Pirae matchup. However, judging by Al Jazira's most recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

