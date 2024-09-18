Georgina Rodriguez makes surprising prediction on Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement date

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the top-flight of soccer during the last 20 years. Now at Al Nassr, many wonder when the former Real Madrid star will retire. Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo’s girlfriend, addressed this topic, making a surprising prediction for his retirement date.

In the third season of her own Netflix reality TV series called “I Am Georgina“, Georgina tackled the topic without hesitating: “When someone asks me when do you think Cristiano will retire? I say I don’t think he will do it before the age of 50.”

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr at the age of 37. Currently at 39, his competitive spirit is still thriving. Despite leaving European soccer, this statement lets fans think they will have Ronaldo for many years to come.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about his retirement?

All soccer players will eventually retire, and Cristiano Ronaldo will not be the exception. When asked whether he has a retirement date set for the next years, the 6x Ballon d’Or winner made things clear about his plans.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr,” stated Ronaldo while speaking to Portuguese TV channel Now.

“I’m happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue.”

The Portuguese striker also revealed when he intends to retire from international soccer: “When I leave the national team, I won’t tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one.”