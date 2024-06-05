Cristiano Ronaldo just got massive help in Saudi Arabia to chase his first official trophy with Al Nassr.

A few days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed he will be back with Al Nassr trying to finally conquer the Saudi Pro League during the 2024-2025 season. That’s the final year of his contract.

It’s not going to be an easy task considering Al Hilal absolutely dominated the league with an undefeated campaign and also won the King’s Cup. By the way, they’re also getting back a healthy Neymar.

However, Al Nassr won’t give up in Saudi Arabia and are ready to sign all the key pieces needed to help CR7. Now, the first big splash is off the field with the arrival of a former Real Madrid legend.

Fernando Hierro signs with Al Nassr

Fernando Hierro, former captain and star of Real Madrid, has been officially announced as the new sporting director of Al Nassr. “I want to say hi to all fans of Al Nassr. I am very happy and very excited to join this great project.”

During the last 18 months, Hierro did a sensational job rebuilding the sports project of Chivas, one of the most important teams in the Mexican league. The Spaniard trusted names like Veljko Paunovic and Fernando Garro as coaches, consolidating Guadalajara in the Top 4 of Liga MX.

Although he couldn’t win the championship in Mexico, Fernando Hierro revamped a club that seemed lost. Now, the challenge seems much greater. To take away Al Hilal’s supremacy by surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo with players who can help him dominate in Saudi Arabia and, of course, the AFC Champions League.