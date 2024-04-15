Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off during Al Nassr‘s loss to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals, but instead of just one game, the Portuguese star could get a two-match suspension.

That’s because referee Mohammed Al Hoaish noted in his report that the 39-year-old had committed disgraceful behavior. 86 minutes into the match, Ronaldo saw a straight red card for apparently elbowing an opponent, and he was later seen threatening to hit the ref with the ball.

While the Saudi FA has yet to reveal Ronaldo’s sanction, Al Nassr have already wrote a letter to the Disciplinary & Ethics Committee asking not to give the striker an extended suspension.

In said letter, the Riyadh club claims the red card given to Cristiano was not deserved, saying he was just competing for the ball to try and play it quickly, which is why it shouldn’t escalate to “disgraceful behaviour.”

Which games Ronaldo could miss for Al Nassr

We’ll have to wait and see what the Committee’s final verdict is, in the meantime, Ronaldo continues to train normally with the team ahead of the Saudi Pro League match against Al Feiha on Friday, April 19.

The former Manchester United star knows he won’t be eligible for that fixture, but his idea is to be cleared to play against Al-Khaleej on Saturday, April 27. His availability for that match will depend on the sanction.

Luis Castro’s men are second in the Saudi Pro League standings with 65 points, 12 shy of leaders Al Hilal, who are riding on the longest winning streak ever as they’re still unbeaten in the league.

Other times Ronaldo got fined or suspended for more than one game