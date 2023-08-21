Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 AFC Champions League in your country

Al Nassr will play against Al Ahli this Tuesday, August 22 for the 2023/2024 AFC Champions League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Al-Nassr participate in their inaugural match of the season within the AFC Champions League in this single-game fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo and the complete array of signings obtained during this summer’s transfer window are poised for their inaugural venture into the Asian Champions League.

Al-Nassr approach this encounter amidst a backdrop of significant criticism.

Despite assembling a squad of exceptional players, the team has suffered two consecutive defeats in their initial two matches. Their opponents, Al Ahli, come into this match having secured a triumphant start in the UAE league by defeating Ajman with a scoreline of 3-0.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Kick-Off Time

Bangladesh: 11:20 PM

India: 10:50 PM (August 23)

Saudi Arabia: 8:20 PM

United States: 1:20 PM (ET)

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Saudi Arabia: SSC