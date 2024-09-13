Trending topics:
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 3

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will receive Al Ahli in the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© IMAGO / Sports Press PhotoCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

By Leonardo Herrera

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Ahli live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Al Nassr are determined to remain in the title race and know that a win is crucial to keep pace with the league leaders. Al Hilal, currently looking like the team to beat, have been a dominant force, but Cristiano Ronaldo‘s squad believes they have the firepower to challenge their supremacy.

With four points from two matches, Al Nassr sit just two points behind Al Hilal, giving them the opportunity to leapfrog their rivals, at least temporarily, with a victory in their next game. Their upcoming opponents, Al Ahli, are eager to rebound after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Al Fateh in their second match.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (September 14)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (September 14)
Canada: 2:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (September 14)
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (September 14)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Australia: 10 Play
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DF1
International: Sport 24 Extra
Mexico: Azteca Sports Live
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Sporty TV
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: Shahid, GOBX
South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Spain: marca.com
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
UK: DAZN UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

