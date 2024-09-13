Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 3

Al Nassr will face off against Al Ahli in the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. This guide covers everything you need to know about the game, from the venue details to the different ways you can catch the action live, whether on TV or through streaming options in your country.
Al Nassr are determined to remain in the title race and know that a win is crucial to keep pace with the league leaders. Al Hilal, currently looking like the team to beat, have been a dominant force, but Cristiano Ronaldo‘s squad believes they have the firepower to challenge their supremacy.
With four points from two matches, Al Nassr sit just two points behind Al Hilal, giving them the opportunity to leapfrog their rivals, at least temporarily, with a victory in their next game. Their upcoming opponents, Al Ahli, are eager to rebound after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Al Fateh in their second match.
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (September 14)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (September 14)
Canada: 2:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (September 14)
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (September 14)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Roberto Firmino of Al-Ahli – IMAGO / Power Sport Images
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Australia: 10 Play
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DF1
International: Sport 24 Extra
Mexico: Azteca Sports Live
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Sporty TV
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: Shahid, GOBX
South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Spain: marca.com
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
UK: DAZN UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports