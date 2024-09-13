Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 3

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will receive Al Ahli in the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Al Nassr will face off against Al Ahli in the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. This guide covers everything you need to know about the game, from the venue details to the different ways you can catch the action live, whether on TV or through streaming options in your country.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Ahli live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Al Nassr are determined to remain in the title race and know that a win is crucial to keep pace with the league leaders. Al Hilal, currently looking like the team to beat, have been a dominant force, but Cristiano Ronaldo‘s squad believes they have the firepower to challenge their supremacy.

With four points from two matches, Al Nassr sit just two points behind Al Hilal, giving them the opportunity to leapfrog their rivals, at least temporarily, with a victory in their next game. Their upcoming opponents, Al Ahli, are eager to rebound after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Al Fateh in their second match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (September 14)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (September 14)

Canada: 2:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (September 14)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (September 14)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Roberto Firmino of Al-Ahli – IMAGO / Power Sport Images

Advertisement

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: 10 Play

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DF1

International: Sport 24 Extra

Mexico: Azteca Sports Live

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Sporty TV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: Shahid, GOBX

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Spain: marca.com

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: DAZN UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports