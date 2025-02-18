Tyler Herro, the young star of the Miami Heat, is forging his legacy not only with his impressive talent but also with a contract that places him among the highest-paid players in the National Basketball Association.

The Kentucky product has already earned fame for his scoring ability, clutch moments, and unmistakable confidence on the court. The Heat made a strong commitment to him, securing his place on the team with a four-year contract.

This deal is much more than just a paycheck: it’s a symbol of Herro’s journey, from being an unheralded rookie to an emerging star. It’s the story of a player who isn’t afraid to take the toughest shots.

What is Tyler Herro’s salary?

Tyler Herro has experienced a rapid rise in the NBA, and his salary reflects his impact on the court. In 2022, Miami Heat offered him a four-year, $130 million contract extension, with $29 million guaranteed as his salary for the 2025 season.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat looks handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2025. (Source: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

This not only reflects his performance over the past years but also the expectations. It is designed to reward his performance, with incentives based on individual goals such as winning MVP or being selected to the All-NBA team.

After being named Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 and participating in an All-Star Game in 2023, it is clear that this agreement aims to ensure that he continues to develop and lead the Heat in pursuit of more championships.

With such a lucrative contract, the young player is in a unique position to become an NBA star, and his salary reflects both his current talent and the expectations the team has for him in the years to come.

Tyler Herro’s big success with Miami Heat

Tyler Herro joined the Miami Heat in the 2019 NBA draft, selected 13th overall. From his first day in the league, he made an immediate impact, quickly earning the admiration of fans and teammates for his scoring ability.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat poses with the trophy after winning the 2025 Starry 3-Point Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Chase Center on February 15, 2025. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In his rookie season, he averaged 13.5 points per game, which earned him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Team. However, it was in the Orlando bubble during the 2020 playoffs that Herro truly stood out.

In that historic postseason, the young player surprised everyone by becoming a key piece of the team, especially in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

His ability to score in crucial moments and his unexpected maturity in high-level games earned him the nickname “Playoff Herro“. During those playoffs, he averaged 16.0 points per game, solidifying himself as one of the brightest young prospects.

Over the years, he has been a key player for the Heat, especially in his role as a scorer. Additionally, he has worked on improving his defense and consistency, which has allowed him to evolve and adapt to the demands of the league.

With his contract extended through 2027, the franchise has full confidence in his talent and his ability to continue growing within a team that aims to return to the top of the NBA and achieve greatness.

