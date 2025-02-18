Kevin Durant sends clear message about former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry

When Kevin Durant made the decision in 2016 to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors, he became a key piece in a star-studded lineup. Alongside another of the NBA‘s greatest players, Stephen Curry, the duo dominated the league for a couple of seasons. Now, years after their time together with the Warriors and also as teammates with Team USA, KD has reflected on what it means to play alongside the point guard.

“It’s just so easy to play with Steph,” Durant said during a press conference following the All-Star Game on Sunday. “He doesn’t demand the ball, he doesn’t have a demanding personality. He just plays within the flow of the game and those are the types of players that are easy to play with.”

These comments from the Phoenix Suns forward came shortly after he and Curry shared the court for Shaq’s OG’s team in the mini-tournament that wrapped up All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. Together, Steph and Kevin led their team to victory, demonstrating that their on-court chemistry remains as strong as ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In their semifinal matchup against Candace’s Rising Stars, which they won 42-35, Durant contributed 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in 11 minutes of play, while Curry posted 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist in 13 minutes. In the championship game against Charles Barkley’s Global Stars, KD grabbed 2 rebounds in 6 minutes, while Steph took over with 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist in 13 minutes.

Stephen Curry poses with the 2025 Kobe Bryant MVP trophy during the 74th NBA All-Star Game.

Advertisement

Durant and Curry’s timeless chemistry

The brief minutes Durant and Curry spent on the floor together during the All-Star Games served as a poignant reminder of their glorious run with the Golden State Warriors just a few years ago. As part of a star-studded roster that included Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, they won back-to-back NBA championships in 2017 and 2018, overcoming the Cleveland Cavaliers in both Finals.

Advertisement

see also Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have a very different opinion than Trae Young about the All-Star

That success extended to their time with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, when Curry made his Olympic debut, joining Durant—who had previously competed in three Olympic Games—on the path to securing a gold medal.

Advertisement

Other stars join in praising Curry

After being named NBA All-Star Game MVP for the second time in his career, Stephen Curry earned accolades not only from Kevin Durant but also from his Shaq’s OG’s teammates. “Steph’s impact on the game, I think globally, has been special. Myself, a lot of guys grew up watching Steph, and what he’s been able to accomplish over his career… one of the best players of all time,” said Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics following the final game.

“Once he hit his first three, every time we were looking for him. You could see, when he’s playing in his hometown, playing for his crowd, we all know what that means. So, we’re not gonna get in the way,” remarked Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement