Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Benfica vs Monaco live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Benfica face Monaco in the second leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Nicolas Otamendi of S.L Benfica
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesNicolas Otamendi of S.L Benfica

Benfica will face off against Monaco in what will be the second leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Benfica vs Monaco online in the US on Paramount+]

Benfica secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the Principality after a closely contested first leg, giving them a slight edge heading into the second leg. Despite playing with a man advantage, the Portuguese side was cautious and didn’t push for a larger margin, a decision that could prove costly.

Monaco, now back to full strength, remain confident as they prepare for the return leg. With the slim 1-0 deficit far from insurmountable, the French side is determined to chase a victory and advance to the next stage.

Advertisement

When will the Benfica vs Monaco match be played?

Benfica will take on Monaco this Tuesday, February 18, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Aleksandr Golovin of AS Monaco – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Aleksandr Golovin of AS Monaco – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Advertisement

Benfica vs Monaco: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Monaco in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Monaco. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Jalen Brunson's salary: How much does he earn with the New York Knicks?
NBA

Jalen Brunson's salary: How much does he earn with the New York Knicks?

Travis Kelce gets last retirement advice from NFL legend Peyton Manning
NFL

Travis Kelce gets last retirement advice from NFL legend Peyton Manning

Lions OC John Morton reveals work plan for Jared Goff ahead of 2025 NFL season
NFL

Lions OC John Morton reveals work plan for Jared Goff ahead of 2025 NFL season

Where to watch Bayern vs Celtic live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Bayern vs Celtic live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Better Collective Logo