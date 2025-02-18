Where to watch Benfica vs Monaco live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Benfica will face off against Monaco in what will be the second leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

Benfica secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the Principality after a closely contested first leg, giving them a slight edge heading into the second leg. Despite playing with a man advantage, the Portuguese side was cautious and didn’t push for a larger margin, a decision that could prove costly.

Monaco, now back to full strength, remain confident as they prepare for the return leg. With the slim 1-0 deficit far from insurmountable, the French side is determined to chase a victory and advance to the next stage.

When will the Benfica vs Monaco match be played?

Benfica will take on Monaco this Tuesday, February 18, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Aleksandr Golovin of AS Monaco – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Benfica vs Monaco: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Monaco in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Monaco. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.