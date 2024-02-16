Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 17, 2024

Al-Feiha will compete against Al-Nassr in Matchday 20 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. In this guide, you’ll uncover detailed insights into this matchup, along with directions for finding television broadcasts or live streaming services in your country to watch the game.

Al Nassr emerged from a challenging match against Al-Feiha with a narrow 1-0 victory, securing a favorable position for the second leg of the competition. They aim to replicate their successful AFC Champions League performance in the domestic league.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team currently trails the leaders, Al-Hilal, by 7 points. Despite numerous Matchday remaining, they cannot afford to let the gap widen further. Hence, they are determined to secure a win against Al-Fateh, who currently sit 7th in the standings with 29 points and, at the moment, have modest aspirations.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (February 18)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:0 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (February 18)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (February 18)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (February 18)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (February 18)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (February 18)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10Play

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: DAZN Belgium

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

Germany: DAZN Germany, DF1, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

India: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 5 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: Vision+, SPOTV Asia

International: Shahid

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Philippines: SPOTV Asia

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Spain: brand.com

Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

United Kingdom: DAZN

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus