Al-Feiha will compete against Al-Nassr in Matchday 20 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. In this guide, you’ll uncover detailed insights into this matchup, along with directions for finding television broadcasts or live streaming services in your country to watch the game.
Al Nassr emerged from a challenging match against Al-Feiha with a narrow 1-0 victory, securing a favorable position for the second leg of the competition. They aim to replicate their successful AFC Champions League performance in the domestic league.
Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team currently trails the leaders, Al-Hilal, by 7 points. Despite numerous Matchday remaining, they cannot afford to let the gap widen further. Hence, they are determined to secure a win against Al-Fateh, who currently sit 7th in the standings with 29 points and, at the moment, have modest aspirations.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (February 18)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:0 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (February 18)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (February 18)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM (February 18)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (February 18)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (February 18)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Australia: 10Play
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: DAZN Belgium
Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia
Germany: DAZN Germany, DF1, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
India: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 5 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: Vision+, SPOTV Asia
International: Shahid
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Malaysia: SPOTV Asia
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Philippines: SPOTV Asia
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Spain: brand.com
Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
United Kingdom: DAZN
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus