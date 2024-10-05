Al-Nassr vs Al-Orubah: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 6

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Al-Orubah in the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Al-Orubah in the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. This guide covers everything you need to know about the game, from the venue details to the different ways you can catch the action live, whether on TV or through streaming options in your country.

Al Nassr are aiming to climb the Saudi Pro League standings. Following a 2-1 victory over Al-Okhdood Club, Al Ittihad now sit level with Al Hilal on 15 points, though the latter still have a Matchday 6 fixture to play. With 11 points, Al Nassr are determined not to lose ground in the title race and will look to close the gap with a crucial win.

Cristiano Ronaldo and company are targeting a victory that would edge them closer to the league leaders. Their upcoming opponent, Al Orubah, face a much different challenge. Currently sitting second to last with just four points, Al Orubah find themselves in the relegation zone and desperately need points to escape that precarious position.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Orubah: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:15 PM

Australia: 1:15 AM (October 6)

Bangladesh: 9:15 PM

Canada: 11:15 AM

France: 5:15 PM

Germany: 5:15 PM

India: 8:45 PM

Indonesia: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 4:15 PM

Italy: 5:15 PM

Malaysia: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 9:15 AM

Netherlands: 5:15 PM

Nigeria: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 4:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:15 PM

South Africa: 5:15 PM

Spain: 5:15 PM

UAE: 7:15 PM

UK: 4:15 PM

United States: 11:15 AM (ET)

Al-Nassr vs Al-Orubah: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: TNT Sports

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vision+

Mexico: Azteca Sports Live

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Startimes Sports Arena

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Saudi Arabia: SSC, Shahid, GOBX, SSC Extra 1

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Startimes Sports Arena

Spain: marca.com

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: DAZN UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus