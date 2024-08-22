Al Nassr vs Al Raed: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 1

Al Nassr will face Al Raed for Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Al Raed for Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. This comprehensive guide provides detailed information about today’s match, including its location and various viewing options available, whether through television broadcasts or accessible live streaming services in your region.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Raed live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The new season of the Saudi Pro League kicks off with teams eager to prove themselves in one of Asia’s top leagues. Al-Nassr, however, enters the season with a cloud hanging over them after a tough week. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s squad suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Al Hilal in the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final, a loss that not only stung because of the scoreline but also because it highlighted Al Hilal as their biggest hurdle in the title race.

Now, Al-Nassr look to bounce back as they face Al Raed, a team that finished 12th in the previous season and is aiming for a stronger showing this time around. The matchup presents a critical opportunity for Al-Nassr to regain momentum and set the tone for their campaign, while Al Raed seeks to make an early statement against one of the league’s powerhouses.

Al Nassr vs Al Raed: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (August 23)

Canada: 2:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (August 23)

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (August 23)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

USA: 2:00 PM (ET)

see also Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly have a new coach at Al Nassr after Al Hilal"s win

Al Nassr vs Al Raed: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: TNT Sports

Australia: 10 Play

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN1 Germany

International: Onefootball Shahid

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Africa

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: SSC

UK: DAZN UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports