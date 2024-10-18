Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 7

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will visit Al-Shabab in the Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Al-Shabab will face off against Al-Nassr in the Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. This guide covers everything you need to know about the game, from the venue details to the different ways you can catch the action live, whether on TV or through streaming options in your country.

[Watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Al Nassr continue their impressive run with three consecutive victories, securing a perfect nine points from their last three matches. After a shaky start to the season, the team has climbed to third place in the standings with a total of 14 points. They now trail leaders Al Hilal, who sit atop the table with 18 points, maintaining a flawless record.

CR7‘s team determined to close the gap, but they face a challenging matchup against Al-Shabab, who are also vying for a top position with 12 points. A win against Al-Shabab would not only boost Al Nassr’s quest for the title but also hinder their rivals’ ambitions of catching the leaders.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (October 19)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (October 19)

Canada: 2:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (October 19)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (October 19)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DF1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Mexico: Azteca Sports Live

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life, Sporty TV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: SSC, Shahid, GOBX

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life, Sporty TV

Spain: marca.com

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: DAZN UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports