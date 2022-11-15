Albania will play against Italy in what will be a warm-up international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Albania will receive Italy in what will be an international warm-up international friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in Canada, you can enjoy all the action of this game through DAZN.

It will be a game between two teams that will not be in the next World Cup. On the Albanian side, it is not surprising since it is a small team that, although it has grown in recent years, still lacks to be among the best. Italy is more painful, taking into account that it is a historic team that loses its second consecutive World Cup.

That is why the Italians are focused on starting a process that will take them back to the tournament they won 4 times. And of course, for this, nothing better than friendlies. Albania may have more modest goals, such as fighting for a place in the Euro, but for that they also need to start preparing.

Albania vs Italy: Kick-Off Time

Albania will face Italy in a warm-up friendly this Wednesday, November 16 at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, Albania.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (November 17)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (November 17)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 10:45 PM

Canada: 4:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 3:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (November 17)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 10:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (November 17)

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 7:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Albania vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina, Rai Italy South America

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, Rai Italia Sud America, GUIGO, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Ecuador: Star+, Rai Italy South America, ESPN2

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6

France: L'Equipe Web, Molotov, L’Equipe, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Startimes World Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2

Iran: beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Israel: 5 Live

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Startimes World Football, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport PSL, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD

Uganda: Startimes World Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6

USA: ESPN+, VIX+

