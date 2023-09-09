Albania play against Poland this Sunday, September 10 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
This is one of the most intriguing matches in today’s round of qualifiers. Poland, considered one of the top favorites to qualify, has encountered numerous challenges during these qualifiers, including a surprising 3-2 loss to Moldova in their previous game, a team presumed to be weaker.
Hence, even though Poland might appear as strong favorites in this match, nothing can be taken for granted. This is especially true since Albania have delivered a commendable performance so far, amassing 7 points out of a possible 12. The Albanian team is eager to become the surprise of the qualifiers, and for that, they’ll need to pursue a historic victory against Poland.
Albania vs Poland: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (September 11)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 11)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 11)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 11)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 11)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Albania vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: The Team Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Nova Sports 4
International: UEFA.tv
Israel: Sports 2
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV2Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, TVP1, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Xtra
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, ViX, Fox Sports 1