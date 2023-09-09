Albania vs Poland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Albania play against Poland this Sunday, September 10 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is one of the most intriguing matches in today’s round of qualifiers. Poland, considered one of the top favorites to qualify, has encountered numerous challenges during these qualifiers, including a surprising 3-2 loss to Moldova in their previous game, a team presumed to be weaker.

Hence, even though Poland might appear as strong favorites in this match, nothing can be taken for granted. This is especially true since Albania have delivered a commendable performance so far, amassing 7 points out of a possible 12. The Albanian team is eager to become the surprise of the qualifiers, and for that, they’ll need to pursue a historic victory against Poland.

Albania vs Poland: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (September 11)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 11)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 11)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 11)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 11)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Albania vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: The Team Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Nova Sports 4

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV2Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, TVP1, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Xtra

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, ViX, Fox Sports 1