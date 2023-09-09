Ireland vs Netherlands: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Ireland will face off against Netherlands this Sunday, September 10 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Ireland vs Netherlands online free in the US on Fubo]

After a rather inauspicious start by the Dutch team, losing 4-0 against France, they managed to bounce back with two impressive victories, both 3-0 against Gibraltar and Greece. These wins allowed them to secure the second position in the group with 6 points.

Of course, they now need to solidify their position, and for that, they require another victory. Their opponents will be Ireland, a team that is aware of their reduced chances of qualification. Nevertheless, a win against Netherlands, a direct rival, would carry immense significance, and that’s why they will be determined to spring a surprise.

Ireland vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (September 11)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 11)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 11)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 11)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 11)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ireland vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, Watch ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Free, L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Molotov

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports 2

Indonesia: RCTI

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD, RTE 2, RTE Player, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 4, Sport 1

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, 20, Sky Sport 257, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, SRF Play, SRF two

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX