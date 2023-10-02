The formal proceedings against Spanish Soccer Federation president Luis Rubiales continued with the testimony of three Spanish national team players. Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes, and Misa Rodríguez were called by a Madrid court to answer questions from a judge relating to the now famous incidents involving Luis Rubiales.

Luis Rubiales who received worldwide disdain for force kissing Jenni Hermoso during the Spanish women’s national team’s FIFA World Cup celebrations. Not only that, a history of abusing his power, drinking, and inappropriate remarks began to come to light, painting Rubiales horribly.

When it was all set and done Rubiales was forced out of his position, and Spanish state prosecutors have accused him of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Hermoso.

If found guilty, what sentence would Luis Rubiales face?

If found guilty by the Spanish court, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years. More witnesses are set to testify during the week with Jenni Hermoso being called in to testify shortly.

The Spanish high court currently has a restraining order against Rubiales, as a measure to not contaminate the testimonies of all involved the Spanish high court ordered Rubiales to have no contact with Hermoso or come within 200 meters of her.

One of the most damning pretrial testimonies came from Rubiales’ own family, in speaking to El Confidencial Juan Rubiales, Luis´uncle, stated, “[Luis Rubiales] is a proud, arrogant person and his great enemy is himself. … He doesn’t have the slightest dignity to get out of this trance in an honorable way. And what he has done is to embarrass this situation more and more every day. He is a person with a tendency to cowardice. He is a cowardly man.”