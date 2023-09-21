Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes addressed the media to set the record straight on everything that’s going on with the Spanish women’s national team. Its World Cup victory happened only a month ago, but Luis Rubiales’ kiss to Jenni Hermoso overshadowed that feat.

Putellas and Paredes were among a group of players who signed a letter saying they wouldn’t return to the national team until they saw serious changes in the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Newly appointed manager Montse Tome called up both of them as well as other world champions, which created even more controversy around the national team. Putellas and Paredes spoke at a press conference, explaining they’re still expecting the Spanish FA to listen their request.

Putellas, Paredes set the record straight on Spanish FA controversy

“We’ve never asked for dismissals or the appointment or removal of a coach. All we’ve done is convey concerns or concepts where the locker room didn’t feel comfortable. We understand our role is not that,” Putellas said.

The Barcelona star said the meetings with the RFEF have been necessary but there’s still plenty of work to do by the authorities to contribute to a significant change.

“This issue goes beyond sports. What Jenni experienced cannot be tolerated. We asked that this type of behavior doesn’t happen in any part of the RFEF. Football reflects our society,” the two-time Ballon d’Or winner added.

Paredes, meanwhile, added that they were “forced” to report to the team, when they had already decided not to show up. Besides, they didn’t want to force the U-23s to deal with the pressure.

“We are tired,” Paredes said. “While we acknowledge some improvements, we still don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. This has been going on for too long.“

What’s the next game for the Spanish women’s national team?

Spain’s women’s national team returns to action on Friday, September 22, when it takes on Sweden in the first matchday of the UEFA Women’s Nations League.