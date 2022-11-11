For the first round of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey, Almazan and Atletico Madrid will face against each other at the New Los Pajaritos Stadium looking for a spot in the round of 32. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will be one of the many games that will take place on Saturday, November 12, in this 2022/2023 Copa del Rey. They will be the first round games, in which the teams seek to be among the top 32. On the one hand will be Almazan, who are currently ninth in group 8 of the Third Division of Spain.
Of course, the locals will be looking for a feat as their rivals are one of the biggest teams in Spain. Atletico Madrid's season did not start in the best way, since they were left out of the UEFA Champions League and now they can only fight for Spanish tournaments, like this one. Despite this, this rival should not present major inconveniences to the "Aleti".
Almazan vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Almazan will play against Atletico Madrid for the first round of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey this Saturday, November 12 at the New Los Pajaritos Stadium in Soria, Spain.
Almazan vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
