Almeria vs Sevilla: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 11, 2024

In a crucial battle against relegation, Almeria is set to welcome Sevilla for the 28th Matchday of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. Find all the vital details for this encounter, such as television broadcast and live streaming options accessible in your area, right here.

In a pivotal clash for avoiding relegation, Sevilla finds itself engaged in an uncharacteristic battle for a club of its stature. A team associated with Sergio Ramos, historically known for competing at the top and boasting a distinguished record in international competitions, it is notably surprising to see them just 5 points clear of the relegation zone— a testament to their current predicament.

Nonetheless, they have an opportunity to secure a win against direct rivals in this fight. Almeria, on the other hand, seem to be in a precarious position but still clings to slim hopes of survival. It’s crucial for them to achieve their first win of the season as soon as possible to improve their situation.

Almeria vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 12)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 12)

Canada: 4:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 12)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 12)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 12)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 12)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Almeria vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Canada: TSN+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

India: JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, M+, LALIGA TV

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes