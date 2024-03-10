In a crucial battle against relegation, Almeria is set to welcome Sevilla for the 28th Matchday of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. Find all the vital details for this encounter, such as television broadcast and live streaming options accessible in your area, right here.
In a pivotal clash for avoiding relegation, Sevilla finds itself engaged in an uncharacteristic battle for a club of its stature. A team associated with Sergio Ramos, historically known for competing at the top and boasting a distinguished record in international competitions, it is notably surprising to see them just 5 points clear of the relegation zone— a testament to their current predicament.
Nonetheless, they have an opportunity to secure a win against direct rivals in this fight. Almeria, on the other hand, seem to be in a precarious position but still clings to slim hopes of survival. It’s crucial for them to achieve their first win of the season as soon as possible to improve their situation.
Almeria vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 12)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 12)
Canada: 4:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 12)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 12)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 12)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 12)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Almeria vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Canada: TSN+
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1
India: JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, M+, LALIGA TV
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes