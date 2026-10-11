Benfica vs Guimaraes: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Primeira Liga game on October 11, 2026

Benfica host Vitoria Guimaraes at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon for Matchday 8 of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga season. After a setback against Porto, Benfica aim to get back on track, while Vitória look to climb the standings. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Benfica vs Guimaraes Tournament Primeira Liga Date Sunday, October 11, 2026 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Benfica vs Guimaraes in the USA

In the United States, the game will be available to stream only on Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Benfica vs Guimaraes for free?

Yes, eligible new subscribers can watch Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes through a 5-day free trial of Fubo.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Benfica return to Estadio da Luz looking to respond after a 3-1 defeat against Porto in their previous Primeira Liga match. Marco Silva‘s team entered Matchday 8 in second place with 16 points, five behind the league leaders, Porto.

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They have also recorded the competition’s most productive attack, scoring 22 goals, with Vangelis Pavlidis contributing eight of them. Three points against Vitoria Guimaraes would help the Lisbon club maintain pressure on Porto in the early title race.

Benfica players during the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 (Source: WM Sport Media/Getty Images)

Vitoria Guimaraes arrive in 14th place with five points, making this a valuable opportunity to improve their position. Tiago Margarido‘s side drew 1-1 against Moreirense in their previous league outing, with defender Toni Borevkovic scoring a stoppage-time equalizer.

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They need greater consistency if they are to move away from the lower end of the table, and a positive result against one of Portugal’s leading clubs would provide a significant boost.

Benfica vs Guimaraes: Predicted Lineups

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Samuel Soares; Samuel Dahl, Clement Lenglet, Tomas Araujo, Alessandro Circati; Joao Palhinha, Fredrik Aursnes; Gianluca Prestianni, Heorhiy Sudakov, Rafa; Vangelis Pavlidis.

Guimaraes (4-2-3-1): Oliwer Zych; Pedro Mendes, Thiago Balieiro, Toni Borevkovic, Tony Strata; Sidy Doucet, Goncalo Nogueira; Oumar Camara, Alan, Gustavo; Arnel Jakupovic.

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What time is the Benfica vs Guimaraes match?

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes kicks off on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal. The Matchday 8 Primeira Liga fixture is scheduled for 6:00 PM local time in Portugal.