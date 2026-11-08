Guimaraes vs Porto: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Primeira Liga game on November 8, 2026

Vitoria Guimaraes welcome Porto to Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques for a Matchday 11 Primeira Liga clash. With Porto looking to protect their position at the top of the standings, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Guimaraes vs Porto Tournament Primeira Liga Date Sunday, November 8, 2026 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Guimaraes vs Porto in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the game through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, which provides streaming coverage of Portuguese league matches.

Can I watch Guimaraes vs Porto for free?

Eligible new subscribers can watch Guimaraes vs Porto for free through the 5-day free trial offered by Fubo.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Porto arrive in Guimaraes as the clear leaders of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga, having won all 10 of their opening league matches. Francesco Farioli‘s team have collected 30 points, five more than second-place Benfica and nine ahead of Sporting CP.

They have also been impressive at both ends of the pitch, scoring 25 goals and conceding just four. Another victory would extend their perfect league record to 11 wins and strengthen their position in the title race.

Mikel Villanueva of Vitoria SC (Source: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

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Vitoria Guimaraes, on the other hand, are going through a much more complicated campaign. They enter Matchday 11 in 13th place with nine points, having recorded two wins, three draws and five defeats.

Their goal difference is currently even, with 10 goals scored and 10 conceded. Playing at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques against the league leaders gives them an opportunity to collect an important result and move closer to the middle of the standings.

The two teams also come into this encounter following different recent results. Porto are enjoying a three-game winning streak across competitions, including a convincing 4-1 victory over Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on November 4. Jan Bednarek, Gabri Veiga, Jakub Kiwior and Samu Aghehowa scored in that European triumph. Before that, they defeated Estoril 4-0 and Gil Vicente 1-0 in the Primeira Liga.

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Guimaraes vs Porto: Predicted Lineups

Guimaraes (4-2-3-1): Lucas Furtado; Joao Mendes, Ahmed Sidibe, Toni Borevkovic, Tony Strata; Goncalo Nogueira, Beni Mukendi; Oumar Camara, Samu Silva, Gustavo Silva; Arnel Jakupovic.

Porto (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Zaidu Sanusi, Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek, Alberto Baio; Gabri Veiga, Pablo Rosario, Victor Froholdt; Borja Sainz, Samu Omorodion, Pepe.

What time is the Guimaraes vs Porto match?

The Guimaraes vs Porto match kicks off on Sunday, November 8, at 1:00 PM ET at Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes, Portugal. For viewers across different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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