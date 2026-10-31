Porto vs Estoril: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Primeira Liga game on October 31, 2026

Porto host Estoril at Estádio do Dragao in Matchday 10 of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga. The league leaders look to extend their perfect start, while Estoril search for their first win. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Porto vs Estoril Tournament Primeira Liga Date Saturday, October 31, 2026 Time 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Porto vs Estoril in the USA

In the United States, the match is scheduled to air on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. Fans can also stream the game through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Porto vs Estoril for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers can watch Porto vs Estoril with a five-day free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Porto enter Matchday 10 in first place after winning all nine of their opening league matches. They have collected 27 points and hold a five-point lead over Benfica, while their defensive record has been particularly impressive: just four goals conceded in nine games. The defending champions have made their best start to a league campaign since the 1939-40 season.

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Pepe of Porto during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Francesco Farioli‘s team head into the fixture after a 1-0 league win against Gil Vicente and another 1-0 victory over Academico de Viseu in the Taca da Liga. With a UEFA Champions League meeting against Napoli approaching next week, Porto will want to keep their domestic momentum going while managing a busy schedule. They have also won their last four league meetings with Estoril, giving the hosts a strong recent record in this matchup.

Estoril face a much more urgent challenge. They are bottom of the table with two points from nine games and remain the only team in the division without a league win. Their five goals scored are among the lowest totals in the competition, while 15 conceded highlight their defensive struggles. Leandro Pires, who took charge following Vasco Matos’s departure in October, will be looking for a response after Estoril’s recent run of league defeats.

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Porto vs Estoril: Predicted Lineups

Porto (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Zaidu Sanusi, Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek, Alberto Baio; Gabri Veiga, Pablo Rosario, Victor Froholdt; Borja Sainz, Andre Silva, Pepe.

Estoril (4-3-3): Joel Robles; Mario Jurisic, Xavi Sintes, Ferro, Ricard Sanchez; Pedro Carvalho, Jordan Holsgrove, Antef Tsoungui; Nail Omerovic, Axel Camblan, Rafik Guitane.

What time is the Porto vs Estoril match?

Porto vs Estoril kicks off on Saturday, October 31, at 4:30 PM ET in the United States. The Primeira Liga Matchday 10 fixture will take place at Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

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