Even though we’re seven years away from the tournament and the 2026 event has to take place first, FIFA has already made significant decisions in regard to the 2030 World Cup.

First of all, the governing body decided not to have a single host country, but to have six countries hosting games. While the joint bid of Spain, Portugal, and Morocco has been accepted as the sole candidacy, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay will host one match each.

South America was given three games in order to celebrate the centenary of the World Cup, whose first edition was held in Uruguay. But the rest of the tournament will take place in Europe and Africa. Carlo Ancelotti addressed this topic, and revealed where the final should take place.

Ancelotti says Santiago Bernabeu should host 2030 World Cup final

The Real Madrid manager said in a press conference that the 2030 World Cup final being celebrated in Spain “Is a good thing for Spain and Spanish football,” but he also weighed in on where the final should be held.

“The 2030 World Cup final has to be in Madrid because it’s the capital of Spain and at the Bernabéu because it’s going to be the best stadium in the world,” Carletto said, via Madrid Xtra on Twitter.

Since we don’t even know where the 2026 final will take place, it makes sense that there are no news about the 2030 final yet. However, people have already started to debate whether the Camp Nou or the Bernabeu should be chosen.

Which teams have qualified for the 2030 World Cup?

FIFA said Spain, Portugal and Morocco automatically qualify for the 2030 World Cup as host nations, pending a successful bidding process and final decision by FIFA Council in 2024. Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay would also claim a berth each when this decision is confirmed.