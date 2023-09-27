FIFA is preparing for the 2026 World Cup, the maximum sporting event on the planet is set to take its show to the United States, Canada, and Mexico in June – July of 2026.

16 venues across three countries will play host to the matches with most of the tournament being played in the United States, recently FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been touring US stadiums in what is being reported as a scouting mission to determine the venue for the FIFA 2026 World Cup final.

On Joe Pompliano’s podcast, The Joe Pop Show, he reported that FIFA is considering three major cities for the final, Los Angeles, New York, and Dallas.

Details of host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

Los Angeles has a lot of pros, but its major con is that it was the host city of the 1994 World Cup, where Brazil lifted their fourth title at the Rose Bowl. In L.A. the stadium would be SoFi Stadium.

New York seems like an adequate host for the final, as Joe Pompliano points out, the city has three major airports, but MetLife Stadium is an outdoor venue now and the final could run the risk of delay due to a summer thunderstorm, which in the recent years have been long enough to postpone sporting events.

There is also the current situation of the City of New York, which is overrun with a rat infestation and while crime stats are down as of July 2023, there are concerns as well for the safety of tourists.

Dallas is the biggest curve ball, AT&T Stadium would be the host for the final and has all the perks of a major stadium, from VIP lounges, a retractable roof, and has already hosted the Super Bowl, College Football National Championship, and Men’s NCAA Final Four.

There is no timeline as to when FIFA will announce the venue for the final but some reports are stating it could come as early as end of the year.