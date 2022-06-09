Andorra and Liechtenstein clash at Estadi Nacional on Matchday 3 of the League D Group 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this game in different parts of the world.

Andorra vs Liechtenstein: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Andorra and Liechtenstein will play against each other at Estadi Nacional (Andorra la Vella) on Matchday 3 of the League D Group 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out here the kick-off time of this game and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Andorra and Liechtenstein are the worst-placed teams in Group 1. Andorra are positioned in third place in the standings with 1 point, so far they have played two matches, losing against Latvia and drawing with Moldova. However, they still have a chance to fight for the promotion to the next division.

On the other hand, Liechtenstein are at the bottom of the group standings with 0 points, have lost both matches, have not scored any goals, and have had three goals scored against them. Liechtenstein have not won a match since September 2020, when they defeated San Marino 2-0 on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Nations League.

Andorra vs Liechtenstein: Kick-Off Time

Andorra and Liechtenstein will meet on Friday, June 10 at Estadi Nacional on Matchday 3 of the League D Group 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Australia: 4:45 AM (Saturday)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8: 45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Andorra vs Liechtenstein: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: SuperSport OTT 8

Cameroon: SuperSport OTT 8

Canada: FuboTV, DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport OTT 8

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 8

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 8

Lesotho: SuperSport OTT 8

Liberia: SuperSport OTT 8

Liechtenstein: Landeskanal

Malawi: SuperSport OTT 8

Mauritius: SuperSport OTT 8

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: SuperSport OTT 8

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 8

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport OTT 8

Sierra Leone: SuperSport OTT 8

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 8

Sudan: SuperSport OTT 8

Tanzania: SuperSport OTT 8

Uganda: SuperSport OTT 8

UK: Premier Player HD

United States: ViX, FuboTV

Zambia: SuperSport OTT 8

Zimbabwe: SuperSport OTT 8

How to watch Andorra vs Liechtenstein anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Andorra and Liechtenstein but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.