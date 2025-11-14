Angola vs Argentina: Lineups for 2025 international friendly

The countdown continues for the 2026 World Cup, and participating teams are finalizing their preparations to arrive in top form. In this context, Argentina will close their 2025 schedule by facing Angola in Luanda, Africa, as part of an international friendly.

Angola enter this match having finished fourth in their FIFA World Cup African Qualifiers group, missing out on the tournament as they aim to return to the competition for the first time since Germany 2006. Under recently hired manager Patrice Beaumelle, Angola hold an undefeated record of one victory and two draws.

For Argentina, the focus of the match will not be on securing a major result, but rather on continuing to scout the best roster options for the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. This contest will mark the sixth time Argentina have played on African soil, having previously secured four victories and one draw in the continent.

The squad managed by Lionel Scaloni will play only one friendly during this November window, using the remaining days for training sessions in Spain. The coach has included several new names in the squad list, signaling that there will likely be new national team debuts during the game.

Probable Angola lineup

This match serves as Angola’s final preparation for the 2025 African Cup of Nations. With no major suspensions or significant injuries, Beaumelle is expected to field his strongest possible team to achieve the best result against the reigning world champions.

Angola’s probable starting XI: Hugo Marques; Clinton Mata, David Carmo, Kialonda Gaspar, To Carneiro; Fredy, Beni Mukendi, Maestro; Zito Luvumbo, Mabululu, Chico Banza.

Probable Argentina lineup

After losing Enzo Fernandez, Nahuel Molina, Giuliano Simeone, and Julian Alvarez from the initial call-up, Scaloni opted to add Kevin Mac Allister and Emiliano Buendia to the squad. Scaloni is expected to start a strong side but he will probably make several modifications throughout the match.

Argentina’s probable starting XI: Geronimo Rulli; Juan Foyth, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso or Nicolas Paz; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada.

