Lionel Messi admits major concern about 2026 World Cup with Argentina

With the start of the 2026 World Cup exactly seven months away, Lionel Messi still has not confirmed his participation with Argentina. In recent hours, the Argentine captain gave an interview to Diario SPORT and revealed the specific concern that is preventing him from committing to the tournament.

Messi detailed that his possible presence at the 2026 World Cup surpasses mere ambition; his commitment principally relies on his physical condition and competitive ability at the time, suggesting he must evaluate his status constantly as a day by day decision.

“The World Cup and playing with the National Team is special, especially after having won it. I don’t want to be a burden; I want to feel physically well, to be sure that I can help and contribute things to the group,” Messi explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The principal reason Messi emphasizes fitness and daily evaluation is the significant difference between the European soccer calendar and the MLS schedule. While the MLS season is currently concluding, European leagues are just getting started, meaning European players will arrive at the 2026 World Cup with significantly more matches played.

Lionel Messi is currently playing at the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

“Our season is different from Europe’s; we are going to have a preseason in between, [and] few games before arriving at the World Cup,” Messi added. “It’s a matter of seeing on a day-to-day basis if I am physically well enough to be how I would like and to be able to participate. I am also aware that it is a World Cup; it is the biggest thing there is at a competitive level. I am excited, but I am going to take it day by day”.

Advertisement

Messi hints at 2026 World Cup participation

see also Lionel Messi loses three Argentina teammates for upcoming friendly due to unexpected reason

Although nothing official has been confirmed regarding Messi’s participation in the next World Cup, Adidas recently released a video to unveil Argentina’s new jersey for the tournament. The commercial featured nearly all squad members, with Messi appearing only at the very end, strongly hinting that he will be present.

Advertisement

The commercial, released by the brand designing the kits for the 2026 World Cup teams, shows a group of players engaged in a traditional Argentine card game alongside the President of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia.

Toward the climax of the video, Tapia asks a question, and after a brief silence, Messi appears on screen for the first and only time to deliver a single word: “Quiero,” which translates to “I do” or “I want to”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement has been universally interpreted as a positive signal that the captain will be present with the team at the 2026 World Cup. However, these are all merely speculations, as Messi himself made it clear that his final decision will be based on his day-to-day physical status.