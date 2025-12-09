Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies new contract: How much will he earn compared to NY Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton?

The Philadelphia Phillies have made a significant move by re-signing Kyle Schwarber. According to Jeff Passan from ESPN, Schwarber has agreed to a five-year contract with the Phillies, which will run from 2026 to 2030. This long-term commitment has already sparked excitement among the fan base, as they look forward to having Schwarber’s talents on their team for many seasons to come.

After the player delivered impressive stats in the past regular season with the Phillies, the fanbase eagerly anticipated the formal announcement, confident that he would re-sign with the team.

This signing marks the first of the offseason for the Phillies, a team that has been associated with several players, including Japanese standout Tatsuya Imai. Imai, who was one of the best relievers in Japan last season, was posted by MLB for the 2026 season several weeks ago.

How much Schwarber will earn compared to the NY Yankees’ Stanton?

Kyle Schwarber will earn $150 million over the course of his five-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. In contrast, Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees has a 13-year deal that totals $325 million, which is set to conclude in 2027, with a team option to extend through 2028.

Kyle Schwarber reacts.

With Stanton on their roster, the Yankees‘ fanbase was on the brink of celebrating a World Series title against the Los Angeles Dodgers. His presence is pivotal for the team and the challenges that lie ahead.

Schwarber’s achievements with the Phillies last regular season

Alongside securing a spot in the MLB All-Star Game last season, Schwarber achieved several impressive stats with the Phillies in the regular season. Here are his notable accomplishments:

