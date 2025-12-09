Why is Luis Diaz not playing today for Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

In 21 matchups this season, Bayern Munich have suffered just one defeat, which occurred in a UEFA Champions League game against Arsenal in London. Recognized as one of the toughest teams in the competition, Sporting CP are well aware of Bayern’s formidable attack, featuring Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and this season’s addition, Colombian striker Luis Diaz.

However, Luis Diaz will not be playing for Bayern Munich today against Sporting CP in this UEFA Champions League matchup due to a suspension resulting from a serious foul against Achraf Hakimi on Matchday 4 against PSG, which earned him a direct red card.

Diaz has been a standout performer in Bayern’s attack, which this season is noted for its potent forward lineup, including Kane and Olise, as well as supportive midfielders who frequently contribute to the offense. This dynamic has allowed Bayern to score 15 goals in this year’s Champions League edition.

The absence of the Colombian striker was felt in the previous match against Arsenal, where Bayern suffered a 3-1 defeat in London, highlighting his crucial role on the field with his distinctive attacking ability.

What’s the length of Luis Diaz’s Champions League suspension?

Initially, UEFA decided to suspend Luis Diaz for three games, but last week they reduced it to two matchups after Bayern successfully appealed the decision, which brings relief for their vital player this season.

This means Diaz will complete his suspension with the current game against Sporting CP, necessitating his replacement in the roster as head coach Vincent Kompany aims to recover from the defeat against Arsenal.

When will Luis Diaz return to play in the Champions League?

As a result, Luis Diaz is set to return for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League next year, when they face Union Saint-Gilloise from Belgium on January 21.

In this context, Bayern are preparing to face the Portuguese side, which includes another Colombian player, Luis Javier Suarez, a namesake of the Uruguayan star who plays alongside Lionel Messi and currently stands as Sporting CP’s top goal scorer this season.

