The oldest NFL quarterbacks of the 2025 season: Ageless veterans defying time

They say the NFL belongs to the young, yet every season a few seasoned arms prove that time doesn’t erase talent. These quarterbacks remind the league that experience can still shape the rhythm of Sunday afternoons.

In 2025, their presence lingers like an anchor amid constant change. Offensive schemes grow faster, defenses more ruthless, but they adapt with craft and an instinct honed through years of battles that rookies can only study on film.

What keeps them here isn’t nostalgia alone—it’s survival, discipline and the refusal to surrender the huddle. Each snap carries both history and urgency, proof that longevity can be as commanding as raw talent.

Aaron Rodgers, 41 | Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers (Source: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

In what is proving to be a true late-career saga, Aaron Rodgers steps onto the field as the undisputed oldest starting quarterback of the 2025 season, an astonishing 41 years old and set to turn 42 in December.

Having carved out a Hall of Fame legacy primarily in Green Bay and enduring a tumultuous tenure in New York, his current role with the Pittsburgh Steelers represents one of the most intriguing “final chapters” in recent memory.

His continued presence isn’t merely about stats; it’s a testament to his unparalleled arm talent and cognitive mastery of the game, factors that still allow him to compete at an elite level despite the physical toll of 21 seasons.

Joe Flacco, 40 | Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco (Source: Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The reigning comeback story of the league refuses to fade, as Joe Flacco begins the 2025 season still commanding an offense at the age of 40. The veteran, who earned the nickname “Joe Cool” for his calm demeanor, is one of only a handful of quarterbacks in NFL history to start a game after crossing the 40-year threshold.

His ability to absorb complex offenses quickly and deliver deep throws with the flick of his wrist highlights a skillset that has preserved his relevance across multiple teams, proving that experience and a strong pocket presence can still outshine younger competitors.

Matthew Stafford, 37 | Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford (Source: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

A gritty competitor whose right arm has delivered some of the most memorable throws of his generation, Matthew Stafford enters his age-37 season facing persistent whispers about potential retirement—yet his impact remains undeniable.

As the anchor of the Los Angeles Rams‘ offense and already ranking in the top 10 all-time for passing yards, His style has evolved from high-volume gun-slinger to calculated veteran, capable of masterminding game-winning drives. His continued drive to play, even after capturing a Super Bowl title, underscores a profound commitment to the game and a high tolerance for pain.

Russell Wilson, 36 | New York Giants

Russell Wilson (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson, now a well-traveled veteran at 36, continues his journey in the league, bringing his unique blend of athleticism, evasiveness, and deep-ball accuracy to the New York Giants‘ scheme.

While his style relies heavily on mobility—a dangerous proposition for an aging quarterback—his meticulous preparation and reputation as a consummate professional have allowed him to maintain a high level of performance into his mid-30s. His longevity is a credit to his intense focus on fitness and the mental aspect of playing the most demanding position in professional sports.

Geno Smith, 34 | Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The story of Geno Smith is one of late-career redemption and perseverance, an arc that sees him firmly entrenched as a starting quarterback at 34 for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After spending years as a backup, he revived his career with a stellar Pro Bowl season in 2022, demonstrating that talent, even when dormant, can bloom late in a quarterback’s tenure.

His success in maintaining his starting role in the highly competitive league validates the belief that veteran quarterbacks who master the mental aspects of the game can perform well into their mid-thirties, defying initial career setbacks.

Dak Prescott, 32 | Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott (Source: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Though seemingly a long-time veteran for “America’s Team”, Dak Prescott enters the 2025 season at the relatively young age of 32, already carrying a decade of NFL experience and record-setting statistics.

He has consistently proven himself to be one of the league’s most accurate and efficient passers, frequently pushing the Dallas Cowboys to the top of the NFC hierarchy. His longevity on this list is a recognition of his durable starting career since entering the league, combining strong passing metrics with a resilient running ability that keeps defenses honest.

Baker Mayfield, 30 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is another veteran who found late-career stability, starting his age-30 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after an impressive run in 2024. The former No. 1 overall pick has bounced back from adversity to re-establish himself as a dynamic, high-energy leader.

His ability to connect on deep shots and play with a palpable competitive fire showcases a talent that, despite a tumultuous mid-career period, has him positioned as a key piece in the NFC South hierarchy.

Jared Goff, 30 | Detroit Lions

Jared Goff (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After navigating a major career transition, Jared Goff has settled in as the cerebral and accurate field general for the Detroit Lions, starting the 2025 season at age 30. Known for his pristine mechanics and quick decision-making, his style is less reliant on running and more on precision passing, making him an ideal candidate for long-term production.

His consistency in leading the Lions’ high-powered offense underscores his mastery of coordinator Ben Johnson’s scheme and his development into a true pocket passer.

Josh Allen, 29 | Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen (Source: Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Josh Allen anchors the younger cohort of quarterbacks on this list, starting his age-29 season with a reputation as one of the most physically gifted players in the league. He is a rare talent who combines size, cannon-like arm strength, and dynamic rushing ability, demanding constant attention from opposing defenses.

His place on this list, alongside older veterans, highlights how quickly the NFL’s elite signal-callers rack up experience and influence, already positioning him as one of the defining players of his generation.

Patrick Mahomes, 29 | Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes (Source: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Already a multi-time Super Bowl and MVP winner, Patrick Mahomes enters his age-29 season as the league’s premier quarterback and the benchmark for modern excellence. While he is among the youngest on this list, his placement is a testament to his long tenure as a dominant starter since 2018.

His signature creativity, unmatched arm angles, and ability to improvise have fundamentally changed offensive football, proving that the greatest talents arrive early and sustain their elite status for years to come.

Player Date of birth Age Team Aaron Rodgers December 2, 1983 41 Pittsburgh Steelers Joe Flacco January 16, 1985 40 Cleveland Browns Matthew Stafford February 7, 1988 37 Los Angeles Rams Russell Wilson November 29, 1988 36 New York Giants Geno Smith October 10, 1990 34 Las Vegas Raiders Dak Prescott July 29, 1993 32 Dallas Cowboys Baker Mayfield April 14, 1995 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jared Goff October 14, 1994 30 Detroit Lions Josh Allen May 21, 1996 29 Buffalo Bills Patrick Mahomes September 17, 1995 29 Kansas City Chiefs