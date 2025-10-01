Who are the NFL’s oldest players in the 2025 season? Time-tested talent

The NFL’s 2025 season isn’t just about rookies and rising stars. A cadre of veterans is proving that age can be an advantage, not a liability. From QBs with ice in their veins to linemen who dominate the trenches, experience runs deep.

These time-tested icons have weathered countless seasons, injuries, and locker room shakeups, yet they keep showing up on Sundays. Their knowledge of the game and instinctive play often tip the balance in crucial moments.

While the spotlight often favors youth, the oldest players remain anchors for their teams. They lead with authority, mentor younger teammates and make plays that defy the clock, proving that longevity is about skill and sheer grit.

Aaron Rodgers | 41 years old

Aaron Rodgers (Source: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

The Aaron Rodgers narrative is that of a QB who absolutely refuses to pen the word “end” to his legend. After an epic career that included four MVP awards and a Super Bowl ring with the Green Bay Packers, and a stop with the New York Jets, 2025 finds him, at 41, rewriting his history with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The question isn’t whether he still has the arm (the evidence says yes), but whether his mind and strategic savoir-faire can catalyze a contender. Rodgers, renowned for his ability to extend plays and make “out-of-structure” throws, brings an elite pedigree to one of the league’s most historic franchises.

His mere presence in the locker room immediately raises the standard. In a position where intelligence and anticipation are increasingly outweighing raw speed, he represents the ultimate time-polished talent, seeking that elusive second title to further cement his place in the NFL’s pantheon of immortals.

Marcedes Lewis | 41 years old

Marcedes Lewis (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Marcedes Lewis enters the 2025 season not only as one of the oldest players but as an anomaly at a notoriously physically demanding position: tight end. With 19 years of experience, he is the anti-star in a sport obsessed with aerial numbers.

His value, which brought him back to the Chicago Bears, lies in his exceptional blocking. He is an unofficial “sixth lineman”, a moving wall that has paved the way for countless running backs and protected numerous quarterbacks.

At 41, most of his draft contemporaries are retired or in the broadcast booth. The player, however, remains in the trenches, shrugging off the wear and tear of more than a decade and a half of collisions. His continued presence underscores an undeniable truth in the NFL: consistent, gritty work never goes out of style.

Matt Prater | 41 years old

Matt Prater (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

While positional players endure the punishment of contact, kickers battle precision and the inevitable deterioration of leg power. Matt Prater, one of the most reliable kickers of his generation, turns 41 in 2025, extending a career that has seen him launch the ball across distances that once seemed impossible.

Famed for having previously held the record for the longest field goal in NFL history, his right leg remains a highly valuable asset for the Arizona Cardinals. He doesn’t just score points; he instills confidence.

Nick Folk | 40 years old

Nick Folk (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Nick Folk‘s story over his recent seasons has been a symphony of accuracy, contrasting sharply with the general volatility of the kicking position. At age 40, he has made consistency his calling card, leading the league in field goal accuracy in recent years. Though reports briefly linked him to a Jets return in 2025, it is the reliability forged with the Tennessee Titans that has kept him relevant.

Younger kickers might have the brute power, but he offers the most precious commodity: consistency in the highest-leverage moments. His career, spanning multiple teams over 17 seasons, is a testament to his steel-trap mentality. In a game of inches, the veteran Folk is the embodiment of a player whose age is offset by perfect, flawless execution.

Joe Flacco | 40 years old

Joe Flacco (Source: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

If there is a story of resurrection in this Top 10, it is Joe Flacco‘s. Following a stunning late-season return to prominence with the Browns in 2023, which culminated in the AP Comeback Player of the Year award, he re-established his place in Cleveland. At 40, the Super Bowl XLVII winner joins the exclusive club of quarterbacks aged 40 or older to start a Week 1 game.

His style, never characterized by scrambling, relies on reading the field and the power of his arm—qualities that time has managed to preserve. He has proven to be an instant catalyst and a leader who, despite career challenges and setbacks, always finds his way back onto the turf. The “Elite Dragon” isn’t a relic; he is a proven weapon the Browns have chosen for the 2025 campaign.

JJ Jansen | 39 years old

JJ Jansen (Source: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

In the NFL, it is often forgotten that the long snapper is an essential cog. JJ Jansen, at 39, is the face of consistency for the Carolina Panthers. He is, in fact, the longest-tenured player in franchise history and the all-time leader in games played for the team.

Specialization has protected him from full-contact wear, but his longevity speaks to an impeccable work ethic. The perfect snap is an act of military precision; a failed snap can cost a game or a critical point conversion. Re-signed for his 17th season in 2025, he embodies the quiet, vital value of the specialist: the kind of player without whose safe hands the “magic” of kickers and punters simply cannot happen.

Jon Weeks | 39 years old

Jon Weeks (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Like Jansen, Jon Weeks has made anonymity his superpower. With a 15-year career, primarily with the Texans before joining the San Francisco 49ers, he is an old-school long snapper. At 39, his role is one of the most invisible yet most ruthlessly scrutinized positions: one mistake, and you’re gone.

His longevity is built on the continuous refinement of a singular skill. His presence is synonymous with stability for the 49ers’ special teams unit, a crucial factor for a team that consistently competes for titles. At an age when most consider retirement, he remains the trusted link that ensures every kickoff, punt, or field goal begins with flawless execution.

Thomas Morstead | 39 years old

A Super Bowl champion with a powerful leg and a tactical mind, Thomas Morstead joins Weeks in the 49ers’ special teams group in 2025. At 39, he is not just a punter; he is a “field general” who dictates where the opposing offense will begin their next drive.

His experience, especially in the high-stakes environment of the postseason, is invaluable. His knack for pinning the ball inside the 20-yard line has been a critical defensive tool throughout his career. In the 2025 NFL, where field position is king, he represents tactical intelligence.

Morgan Cox | 39 years old

Morgan Cox (Source: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Morgan Cox is another shining example of the long snapper’s dedication. Following a successful run with the Ravens, he has solidified himself as a key figure for the Tennessee Titans, a team that values the consistency of their special teams. His work is measured by its invisibility: if you don’t hear his name, he has been perfect.

His durability, which has allowed him to accumulate over a decade of seasons without major interruptions, is a testament to his physical preparation and his ability to prevent injury in a position that demands explosive, repetitive movements. Like his peers in this top, he proves that longevity in the NFL is often synonymous with specialization and total reliability.

Josh Johnson | 39 years old

Josh Johnson (Source: Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Josh Johnson is not the elite quarterback on this list, but perhaps the greatest testament to resilience in the modern NFL. At 39, he is a classic “clipboard quarterback” whose value lies in his knowledge of multiple offensive systems and his ability to step in at a moment’s notice. He has played for a staggering number of teams, serving as the perennial emergency signal-caller.

His role with the Washington Commanders in 2025 is critical: he is not just injury insurance but an invaluable “coach on the field” for younger quarterbacks. He has survived in the league by being an ultimate professional, always prepared.

Player Age Date of birth Position Team Aaron Rodgers 41 December 2, 1983 QB Pittsburgh Steelers Marcedes Lewis 41 May 19, 1984 TE Chicago Bears Matt Prater 41 August 10, 1984 K Arizona Cardinals Nick Folk 40 November 5, 1984 K Tennessee Titans Joe Flacco 40 January 16, 1985 QB Cleveland Browns JJ Jansen 39 January 20, 1986 C/LS Carolina Panthers Jon Weeks 39 February 17, 1986 C/LS San Francisco 49ers Thomas Morstead 39 March 8, 1986 P San Francisco 49ers Morgan Cox 39 April 26, 1986 C/LS Tennessee Titans Josh Johnson 39 May 15, 1986 QB Washington Commanders