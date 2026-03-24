Antoine Griezmann joins Lionel Messi and other World Cup champions in 2026 MLS season

The MLS is set to welcome another World Cup winner to its ranks following Antoine Griezmann’s agreement to join Orlando City SC, where he will compete against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

“Orlando City SC announced today it has signed global soccer icon and 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann from Atlético de Madrid of Spain’s LaLiga. The French attacker has signed a contract with the Club beginning July 2026 and extending through the 2027-28 season, with an option for 2028-29,” the club stated in its official release.

With Griezmann’s highly anticipated arrival, MLS continues to add international superstars to fuel its exponential growth. He will become the fifth active World Cup champion currently playing in the league, joining an elite group that includes Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Muller, and Hugo Lloris.

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Another World Cup Champion in Orlando

Griezmann will not be the first World Cup winner to wear the Lions’ jersey in the franchise’s history. That honor belongs to the legendary Kaka, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil.

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Kaka was a cornerstone of Orlando City between 2015 and 2017, serving as the club’s first major superstar and a key figure in the explosive growth that MLS has experienced over the last decade. Griezmann’s arrival marks a full-circle moment for the Florida club, as they once again secure a global icon to lead their attack.

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see also Griezmann to compete against Messi in MLS with Orlando City: How many times have they faced each other?

How many World Cup champions have played in MLS?

With the deal for Griezmann finalized, the French forward will become the 20th World Cup winner to play in the United States starting in July 2026. It is worth noting that this prestigious list could grow even longer following the 2026 World Cup, which is set to kick off on June 11 and conclude on July 19.

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Griezmann joins the current active group of Messi, De Paul, Muller, and Lloris. Beyond these five stars, 15 other legends have lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy before bringing their talents to MLS:

Branco (MetroStars 1997)

(MetroStars 1997) Denilson (FC Dallas 2007)

(FC Dallas 2007) Lothar Matthaus (Metrostars 2000)

(Metrostars 2000) Youri Djorkaeff (NYRB 2005-2006)

(NYRB 2005-2006) Thierry Henry (NYRB 2010-2014)

(NYRB 2010-2014) Kleberson (Philadelphia Union 2013)

(Philadelphia Union 2013) Alessandro Nesta (Montreal Impact (2012-2013)

(Montreal Impact (2012-2013) David Villa (NYCFC 2015-2018)

(NYCFC 2015-2018) Andrea Pirlo (NYCFC 2015-2017)

(NYCFC 2015-2017) Kaka (Orlando City 2015-2017)

(Orlando City 2015-2017) Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire 2017-2019)

(Chicago Fire 2017-2019) Blaise Matuidi (Inter Miami 2020-2021)

(Inter Miami 2020-2021) Thiago Almada (Atlanta United 2022-2024)

(Atlanta United 2022-2024) Olivier Giroud (LAFC 2024-2025)

(LAFC 2024-2025) Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami 2023-2025)

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