Robert Lewandowski was seen reproaching Raphinha for not letting him take a free-kick during Barcelona‘s 2-4 loss to Girona on Sunday. As soon as the Brazilian’s shot went wide, the Pole star showed his frustration.

The moment went viral on the Internet, as Lewy seemed to tell Raphinha the play was better for a right-footed player. Before that, the duo combined to momentarily put things level at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Barca’s temporary home as Camp Nou is undergoing renovation).

With the hosts trailing 0-1, Lewandowski seized a cross from Raphinha to equalize after 19′. However, that didn’t prevent Xavi‘s side from losing. Ilkay Gundogan pulled one back in added time when Barca were trailing 1-3, but Christian Stuani sealed the 4-2 win for Girona just before the final whistle.

Barcelona misses golden chance in LaLiga

Barcelona had the opportunity to reduce the gap with Girona, who now are seven points clear of the Cules as they continue in control of the 2023-24 LaLiga standings after 16 rounds.

While Michel’s side is top of the league with 41 points, the Blaugrana dropped to fourth place with 34 points. With lifelong rivals Real Madrid just two points behind Girona, the reigning champions are under pressure to bounce back fast.

Xavi will have to find a way to keep his team in contention, as Barca won’t face Real Madrid or Girona again until late in the season. The Clasico in the Spanish capital is scheduled for April 2024, whereas the rematch against Girona will be in May.